$ 40,000 stolen from foreigners in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan

Inspectors of the Traffic Safety Department of Chui region detained suspects who stole about $ 40,000 from Pakistani citizens. The press service of the department reported.

Citizens of Tajikistan beat the foreigners and took their money on January 13 in Bishkek.

«Inspectors stopped a Mercedes car at Sosnovka post to check documents. At this moment, the passengers and the driver were very nervous. The citizens were detained until the arrival of the investigative operational group. Money, the origin of which they could not explain, were found during a personal search,» the department said.
