To achieve community immunity to COVID-19, at least 70 percent of the world’s population must be vaccinated. Hans Kluge, the World Health Organization Regional Director for Europe, said at a briefing.

According to him, 2021 will be another year of the coronavirus pandemic, but the situation will be easier to control because it has become more predictable and manageable. «We must work hard to achieve equal vaccination for all countries,» he said.

Hans Kluge added that the organization remains positive and expects more vaccines to be approved for use in emergencies.

At the same time, he said, countries need to support existing antiviral measures.