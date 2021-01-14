11:52
USD 83.82
EUR 102.19
RUB 1.14
English

136 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 82,723 in total

At least 136 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 83 people got infected in Bishkek, 34 — in Chui region, 2 — in Osh region, 5 — in Naryn region, 1 — in Talas region, 9 — in Jalal-Abad region, 2 — in Batken region.

In total, 82,723 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/179943/
views: 69
Print
Related
Health Ministry: Recovered COVID-19 patients can be re-infected with new strain
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 91.5 million people globally
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
1,923 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 285 - in serious condition
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
92 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 82,587 in total
Documents for American Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 offered to Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 90.8 million people globally
WHO rules out COVID-19 community immunity in 2021
2,011 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 291 - in serious condition
Popular
Not all foreign medical students support online education Not all foreign medical students support online education
Health Ministry: Recovered COVID-19 patients can be re-infected with new strain Health Ministry: Recovered COVID-19 patients can be re-infected with new strain
Presidential elections: Abdil Segizbaev to challenge election results Presidential elections: Abdil Segizbaev to challenge election results
Preparations for celebration of Sadyr Japarov’s victory underway in Bishkek Preparations for celebration of Sadyr Japarov’s victory underway in Bishkek
14 January, Thursday
11:41
136 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 82,723 in total 136 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrg...
11:31
Air pollution in Bishkek: Air Quality Index remains unhealthy
11:25
Medical institutions in Issyk-Kul region receive nine ambulances
11:14
Every second Kyrgyzstani obtaining passport indicates ethnicity
11:03
Sadyr Japarov promises to preserve status of Russian language in Kyrgyzstan
13 January, Wednesday
18:01
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan arrests mob boss nicknamed Altukha
17:53
Sadyr Japarov urges to arrest those using his name as cover
17:36
Osh city to take measures on compliance with electricity consumption limit
17:14
Health Ministry: Recovered COVID-19 patients can be re-infected with new strain