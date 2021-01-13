Universities, colleges to switch to blended form of education in Kyrgyzstan

Educational process at higher education institutions and colleges of Kyrgyzstan in the second half of the year will resume in a blended format — online and offline. The Deputy Minister of Education Nurlan Omurov announced at a press conference.

According to him, undergraduates of colleges and vocational educational institutions, students of medical schools, as well as master’s students will switch to the traditional format of education.

«There is examination period at higher education institutions and colleges now. The spring semester begins in early or mid-February. The Ministry of Education has developed an algorithm for organizing the educational process at higher and secondary educational institutions,» Nurlan Omurov said.