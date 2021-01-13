Manual counting: Turnout for elections and referendum declines

Manual recounting of ballots continues in Kyrgyzstan after the snap presidential elections and referendum on form of government. After its completion, the official results of the elections will be summed up.

According to the information system of the Central Election Commission (CEC), as of 9.40, the data have not been received only from 35 precincts, 34 of which are located abroad.

Voter turnout declined as a result of the manual counting: 39.04 percent (according to the automatically reading ballot boxes — 39.27 percent) for presidential elections and 38.92 percent (according to the automatically reading ballot boxes — 39.43 percent) — for the referendum.

According to preliminary results, the balance of power has not changed. The presidential form of government option takes the 1st place in the referendum with 81.54 percent of the votes (according to the automatically reading ballot boxes — 80.93 percent), in the elections — Sadyr Japarov with 79.28 percent (according to the automatically reading ballot boxes, he won 79.16 percent of the votes).

The snap presidential elections and the referendum on form of government were held in Kyrgyzstan on January 10.