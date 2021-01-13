12:55
USD 83.78
EUR 101.84
RUB 1.13
English

Manual counting: Turnout for elections and referendum declines

Manual recounting of ballots continues in Kyrgyzstan after the snap presidential elections and referendum on form of government. After its completion, the official results of the elections will be summed up.

According to the information system of the Central Election Commission (CEC), as of 9.40, the data have not been received only from 35 precincts, 34 of which are located abroad.

Voter turnout declined as a result of the manual counting: 39.04 percent (according to the automatically reading ballot boxes — 39.27 percent) for presidential elections and 38.92 percent (according to the automatically reading ballot boxes — 39.43 percent) — for the referendum.

According to preliminary results, the balance of power has not changed. The presidential form of government option takes the 1st place in the referendum with 81.54 percent of the votes (according to the automatically reading ballot boxes — 80.93 percent), in the elections — Sadyr Japarov with 79.28 percent (according to the automatically reading ballot boxes, he won 79.16 percent of the votes).

The snap presidential elections and the referendum on form of government were held in Kyrgyzstan on January 10.
link: https://24.kg/english/179817/
views: 116
Print
Related
EU welcomes well-administered presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan
Manual counting: Sadyr Japarov, presidential form of government hold lead
Observers give recommendations to CEC, Cabinet and Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
Presidential elections and referendum: 13,452 citizens vote abroad
Observers: Voters were limited in informed choice in referendum
OSCE observer mission names violations during elections in Kyrgyzstan
Vladimir Putin congratulates Sadyr Japarov on election win
OIC mission: Principles of democracy in elections were preserved in Kyrgyzstan
Presidential elections and referendum: CEC considers voting results as reliable
Observer mission: Elections were held openly and democratically
Popular
Not all foreign medical students support online education Not all foreign medical students support online education
Presidential elections: Abdil Segizbaev to challenge election results Presidential elections: Abdil Segizbaev to challenge election results
Preparations for celebration of Sadyr Japarov’s victory underway in Bishkek Preparations for celebration of Sadyr Japarov’s victory underway in Bishkek
Presidential elections: Adakhan Madumarov does not accept voting results Presidential elections: Adakhan Madumarov does not accept voting results
13 January, Wednesday
12:06
Unknown people wound two police officers and flee in Kara-Kuldzha Unknown people wound two police officers and flee in K...
11:57
Bishkek schools to begin gradually returning to offline work from January 18
11:47
Manual counting: Turnout for elections and referendum declines
11:25
Singer Kural Chokoev deprived of badge Excellent Worker of Culture
11:13
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 91.5 million people globally