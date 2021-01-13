11:21
USD 83.78
EUR 101.84
RUB 1.13
English

Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts

Bishkek takes the 35th place in the World Air Quality ranking of the largest cities in the world.

As of 8.30 am, the status of the city is marked as «unhealthy for sensitive groups». The Air Quality Index, according to the website, is 102 (AQI).

The Institute for Environmental Solutions Public Foundation has installed sensors in the capital and suburbs. The map shows average AQI value in different areas of the capital. It is updated hourly.

The U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan also installed a sensor. It shows the air quality index online. Information is updated hourly.

As of 8.00 am, the air quality index (AQI) in the diplomatic mission area was 77.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is divided into six categories indicating increasing levels of health hazard. AQI above 300 indicates hazardous air quality, while the index below 50 — good air quality.
link: https://24.kg/english/179791/
views: 86
Print
Related
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 6th place in ranking of most polluted cities
Air pollution in Bishkek: Financial Police start pre-trial proceedings
Expert names Bishkek districts with worst ecological situation
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 2nd place in ranking of most polluted cities
DW: Bishkek suffers record winter smog
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 1st place in ranking of most polluted cities
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 1st place in ranking of most polluted cities
Popular
Not all foreign medical students support online education Not all foreign medical students support online education
Presidential elections: Abdil Segizbaev to challenge election results Presidential elections: Abdil Segizbaev to challenge election results
Preparations for celebration of Sadyr Japarov’s victory underway in Bishkek Preparations for celebration of Sadyr Japarov’s victory underway in Bishkek
Presidential elections: Adakhan Madumarov does not accept voting results Presidential elections: Adakhan Madumarov does not accept voting results
13 January, Wednesday
11:13
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 91.5 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 91.5 millio...
10:59
Agreement on pension provision of EAEU workers enters into force
10:40
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts
09:57
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
09:54
1,923 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 285 - in serious condition