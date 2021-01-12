Increase in fare in Bishkek minibuses could cause rallies

Increase in fare in minibuses could cause disturbance of public order. Erlan Atantaev, Deputy Head of the Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek, said at a meeting with transport operators at the Bishkek City Hall.

According to him, opportunities for increasing the fare have already been missed, it should have been raised long ago.

«It is a difficult time now, if the fare is increased, then people will go out into the streets. They will say that the City Hall and the City Council are against the people. All this will lead to disruption of public order,» Erlan Atantaev said.

Minibus drivers demand to increase the fare, otherwise they are ready to suspend work.