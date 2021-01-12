18:37
Drivers of minibuses in Bishkek demand to increase fare

Drivers ask the City Hall of Bishkek and the Bishkek City Council to increase fares. It became known at a meeting of the transport operators with the Vice Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Alymkulov and the Speaker of the Bishkek City Council Zhanybek Abirov.

The drivers noted that the fare had not been increased for many years, although the cost of fuel and spare parts increased, in addition, many of them took loans to purchase minibuses. One of the transport operators stated that the drivers were ready to suspend their work, if the fare is not increased to 15 soms.

Aziz Alymkulov noted that the issue of increasing the fare could not be resolved immediately. According to the law, the decision to change fare is made by the Bishkek City Council. «The last time the fare was raised in April 2012. If you want to increase fare, say that it is in the interests of the people. But we have numerous appeals from the townspeople with a request to reduce them, because it is expensive for them. So it is not easy to resolve the issue,» he said.

The Vice Mayor added that the Association of Carriers offered to increase fare at a difficult time, when people stayed in quarantine during the pandemic, and students are just about to go to schools.
