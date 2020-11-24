Financial Police of Kyrgyzstan step up work to protect business, investors

The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan (Financial Police) will step up its work to protect businesses and foreign investors. Chairman of the Financial Police, Syimyk Japykeev, announced at a brief meeting.

«The current epidemiological situation in the country has seriously affected business activities. COVID-19 turned out to be a truly unexpected phenomenon and had an extremely negative impact on the economy. Protection of the rights of entrepreneurs is one of the priorities of the Financial Police, therefore the employees of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes should provide them with appropriate support,» he said.

In addition, he said, it was necessary to eradicate the negative factors that allow dishonest officials to put pressure on business.

«Excessive activity of the fiscal authorities alarms businessmen and casts doubt on the expediency of further investment in primary projects in the republic. Therefore, the Financial Police must thoroughly investigate the facts of pressure on entrepreneurs and their unjustified persecution. Such offenses undermine faith in the law and freedom of economic activity, because the most important thing for an investor is the honesty and fairness of the authorities,» Japykeev noted.

At the end of the meeting, the chairman instructed the heads of the structural divisions of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes to organize regular reception of citizens and business entities throughout the republic.