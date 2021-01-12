Introduction of technical regulations not to affect cost of fuel and lubricants

Introduction of technical regulations will not lead to an increase in the prices of fuel and lubricants in Kyrgyzstan. Executive Director of the Association of Oil Traders Kanat Eshatov told at a press conference.

He reminded that recently the Ministry of Economy said that if the technical regulations come into force, then fuel prices would rise from 7 to 15 soms. «This statement is incorrect. How can the regulations come into force, if they have been in effect since August 12, 2019, and fuel of ecological class has been sold in Kyrgyzstan since 2015?» he said.

Kanat Eshatov added that, despite the fact that there is a ban on the import of K2, K3 and out-of-class fuel, the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of the Kyrgyz Republic annually signs an indicative balance with Russia on duty-free import of fuel and lubricants, which says that it is possible to import K3 and lower class fuel into the country, including for the current year.

«It was also stated that the fleet of motor vehicles in Kyrgyzstan is outdated and fuel of higher classes is not suitable for old cars, that emissions will not decrease. But this is not true. The class determines the sulfur content in the fuel. You can burn it in any engine, it will not emit more sulfur contained in the fuel,» he noted.

Technical regulations of the Customs Union on Requirements for Motor Gasoline, Diesel and Marine, as well as Jet Fuel and Fuel Oil (TR CU 013/2011) entered into force on August 12, 2019 in Kyrgyzstan. But the EEC Board establishes the procedure for applying each technical regulation, that is, a certain transition period. Kyrgyzstan was granted a deferral until August 12, 2021.