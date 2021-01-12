15:33
USD 83.19
EUR 101.39
RUB 1.12
English

Introduction of technical regulations not to affect cost of fuel and lubricants

Introduction of technical regulations will not lead to an increase in the prices of fuel and lubricants in Kyrgyzstan. Executive Director of the Association of Oil Traders Kanat Eshatov told at a press conference.

He reminded that recently the Ministry of Economy said that if the technical regulations come into force, then fuel prices would rise from 7 to 15 soms. «This statement is incorrect. How can the regulations come into force, if they have been in effect since August 12, 2019, and fuel of ecological class has been sold in Kyrgyzstan since 2015?» he said.

Kanat Eshatov added that, despite the fact that there is a ban on the import of K2, K3 and out-of-class fuel, the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of the Kyrgyz Republic annually signs an indicative balance with Russia on duty-free import of fuel and lubricants, which says that it is possible to import K3 and lower class fuel into the country, including for the current year.

«It was also stated that the fleet of motor vehicles in Kyrgyzstan is outdated and fuel of higher classes is not suitable for old cars, that emissions will not decrease. But this is not true. The class determines the sulfur content in the fuel. You can burn it in any engine, it will not emit more sulfur contained in the fuel,» he noted.

Technical regulations of the Customs Union on Requirements for Motor Gasoline, Diesel and Marine, as well as Jet Fuel and Fuel Oil (TR CU 013/2011) entered into force on August 12, 2019 in Kyrgyzstan. But the EEC Board establishes the procedure for applying each technical regulation, that is, a certain transition period. Kyrgyzstan was granted a deferral until August 12, 2021.
link: https://24.kg/english/179697/
views: 93
Print
Related
Oil traders: Statement of Economy Ministry on price increase is groundless
Economy Ministry predicts 15 soms price increase for fuel and lubricants in 2021
Smuggling of 37 tons of fuel and lubricants into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Economy Ministry: Domestic refineries are not ready for new fuel standards
Prices of fuels and lubricants to grow by 1.5-2 percent in December
Gasoline falls in price by 6.6 soms, diesel - by 9.9 since beginning of 2020
Extension of introduction of EAEU regulations on fuel planned in Kyrgyzstan
Volume of legal turnover of fuels and lubricants increases by 22 percent
Smuggling of 8 tons of fuel from Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan prevented
Retail prices of fuel and lubricants grow in Bishkek
Popular
COVID-19: Will Kyrgyzstan be able to resist new strain COVID-19: Will Kyrgyzstan be able to resist new strain
Pakistani students protest blacklist of Kyrgyz medical schools Pakistani students protest blacklist of Kyrgyz medical schools
Schools and kindergartens to open in Bishkek Schools and kindergartens to open in Bishkek
Not all foreign medical students support online education Not all foreign medical students support online education
12 January, Tuesday
15:06
EU welcomes well-administered presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan EU welcomes well-administered presidential elections i...
14:54
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 90.8 million people globally
14:44
Introduction of technical regulations not to affect cost of fuel and lubricants
14:20
Myktybek Arstanbek announces intention to create political party
14:06
Ex-PM Kubatbek Boronov arrives at Financial Police for interrogation