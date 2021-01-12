WHO rules out COVID-19 community immunity in 2021

Community immunity to COVID-19 will not appear in 2021. Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist at the World Health Organization, stated at a briefing.

According to her, the vaccination that has begun in a number of countries will not bring about community immunity for humanity.

Related news COVID-19: Will Kyrgyzstan be able to resist new strain

«Even when vaccines start to protect the most vulnerable people, we will not be able to achieve any level of community or herd immunity in 2021. Vulnerable people will still remain in some countries,» she said.

Soumya Swaminathan added that incredible progress has been made in vaccine development. «A year ago, no one could have imagined that we would have not one, but several vaccines at once. They will be delivered to all countries, but we must be patient,» she said.

She added that measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 should not be forgotten at least until the end of the year.