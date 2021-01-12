12:27
Kyrgyzstani detained in Irkutsk with fake documents

A Kyrgyzstani with fake documents was detained in Irkutsk (Russia). Press service of the Interior Ministry of Russia reported.

From January 4 to 10, employees of the Migration Department of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia checked the compliance with migration legislation in Irkutsk city.

Law enforcement officers checked the legality of stay of 208 foreign citizens in Russia. As a result, six facts of fictitious migration registration of foreign citizens were revealed. At least 45 administrative protocols have been drawn up.

In addition, a 42-year-old citizen of Kyrgyzstan was detained, who presented a tear-off part of the arrival notification form that looked like a counterfeit.
