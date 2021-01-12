President of Uzbekistan congratulates Sadyr Japarov on election win

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in a telephone conversation congratulated Sadyr Japarov on his election to the post of President of Kyrgyzstan. The campaign headquarters of the candidate reports.

The head of Uzbekistan reportedly expressed confidence that under the leadership of Sadyr Japarov, Kyrgyzstan will overcome the difficulties it is facing and conduct a successful program to strengthen statehood, national unity and sustainable growth in the country’s social and economic development.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev invited Sadyr Japarov to pay an official visit to Uzbekistan.

The parties agreed to set the dates of the visit through diplomatic channels.

Snap presidential elections were held in Kyrgyzstan. According to preliminary data, Sadyr Japarov won the elections.