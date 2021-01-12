12:27
USD 83.19
EUR 101.39
RUB 1.12
English

President of Uzbekistan congratulates Sadyr Japarov on election win

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in a telephone conversation congratulated Sadyr Japarov on his election to the post of President of Kyrgyzstan. The campaign headquarters of the candidate reports.

The head of Uzbekistan reportedly expressed confidence that under the leadership of Sadyr Japarov, Kyrgyzstan will overcome the difficulties it is facing and conduct a successful program to strengthen statehood, national unity and sustainable growth in the country’s social and economic development.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev invited Sadyr Japarov to pay an official visit to Uzbekistan.

The parties agreed to set the dates of the visit through diplomatic channels.

Snap presidential elections were held in Kyrgyzstan. According to preliminary data, Sadyr Japarov won the elections.
link: https://24.kg/english/179646/
views: 131
Print
Related
USA recognizes Sadyr Japarov as President of Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov tells how he is going to rule the country
Sadyr Japarov to transfer powers of Prime Minister after inauguration
About 500 people gather on Ala-Too square in Bishkek
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Japarov on election victory
Secretary General of Turkic Council congratulates Sadyr Japarov on election win
Japarov: Parliamentary elections will be held in May in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov tells about reforms in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov asks people for assistance to eradicate corruption
President of Afghanistan congratulates Sadyr Japarov on election win
Popular
COVID-19: Will Kyrgyzstan be able to resist new strain COVID-19: Will Kyrgyzstan be able to resist new strain
Pakistani students protest blacklist of Kyrgyz medical schools Pakistani students protest blacklist of Kyrgyz medical schools
Schools and kindergartens to open in Bishkek Schools and kindergartens to open in Bishkek
Another rally held near White House in Bishkek Another rally held near White House in Bishkek
12 January, Tuesday
12:14
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar close to 84 soms in Kyrgyzstan Exchange rate of U.S. dollar close to 84 soms in Kyrgyz...
12:08
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
12:04
Three patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:59
115 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 82,495 in total
11:51
Students threaten with rallies, hunger strike demanding discounts on contracts