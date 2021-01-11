OIC mission: Principles of democracy in elections were preserved in Kyrgyzstan

Principles of democracy in the early presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan and the referendum were preserved. The head of the mission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Ali Qutali, announced at a briefing today.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan has achieved good results on the path of democracy.

«We have been observing the elections in the republic. I would like to note that the principles of democracy in the elections were preserved. We visited a number of polling stations where we were able to get acquainted with the election process. We would like to congratulate the people of Kyrgyzstan, the country and the candidate who won. We believe that the state will follow the path of development thanks to the responsibility of the Kyrgyzstanis,» the head of the mission said.