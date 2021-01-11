11:59
Presidential elections, referendum: Interior Ministry registers 112 violations

The internal affairs bodies of Kyrgyzstan have registered 112 facts of violation of electoral legislation. The Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the republic, Oktyabr Urmanbetov, announced at a briefing today.

According to him, 78 facts were registered before voting day, 34 facts — on the election day.

«The internal affairs bodies have made operational procedural decisions on 102 facts, pre-trial proceedings are underway on the rest of them (7 crimes, 3 offenses). We do not exclude registration of additional facts, maybe someone did not have time to contact the law enforcement agencies,» he said.

Oktyabr Urmanbetov added that 580 violations of the law were registered during the parliamentary elections on October 4.

Snap presidential elections and referendum on form of government were held in Kyrgyzstan yesterday.
