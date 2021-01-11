11:58
USD 83.08
EUR 102.39
RUB 1.13
English

Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts

Bishkek takes the 33rd place in the World Air Quality ranking of the largest cities in the world.

As of 8.30 am, the status of the city is marked as «unhealthy for sensitive groups». The Air Quality Index, according to the website, is 106 (AQI).

The Institute for Environmental Solutions Public Foundation has installed sensors in the capital and suburbs. The map shows average AQI value in different areas of the capital. It is updated hourly.

The U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan also installed a sensor. It shows the air quality index online. Information is updated hourly.

As of 8.00 am, the air quality index (AQI) in the diplomatic mission area was 18.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is divided into six categories indicating increasing levels of health hazard. AQI above 300 indicates hazardous air quality, while the index below 50 — good air quality.
link: https://24.kg/english/179484/
views: 109
Print
Related
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 6th place in ranking of most polluted cities
Air pollution in Bishkek: Financial Police start pre-trial proceedings
Expert names Bishkek districts with worst ecological situation
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 2nd place in ranking of most polluted cities
DW: Bishkek suffers record winter smog
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 1st place in ranking of most polluted cities
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 1st place in ranking of most polluted cities
Air pollution: Air in Bishkek is very unhealthy
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 7th place in ranking of most polluted cities
Popular
COVID-19: Will Kyrgyzstan be able to resist new strain COVID-19: Will Kyrgyzstan be able to resist new strain
Pakistani students protest blacklist of Kyrgyz medical schools Pakistani students protest blacklist of Kyrgyz medical schools
Schools and kindergartens to open in Bishkek Schools and kindergartens to open in Bishkek
Another rally held near White House in Bishkek Another rally held near White House in Bishkek
11 January, Monday
11:54
Voting ends at polling station in USA and Canada Voting ends at polling station in USA and Canada
11:47
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 90.2 million people globally
11:35
Presidential elections, referendum: Interior Ministry registers 112 violations
11:19
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:15
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours