Preliminary results: 81.52% of voters support presidential form of government

Referendum on the form of government was recognized as valid in Kyrgyzstan.

According to preliminary data from the automatically reading ballot boxes, the majority of citizens voted for the presidential form of government — 81.52 percent. At least 10.66 percent of the referendum participants voted for the parliamentary form of government. About 4.39 percent voted against the two options.

Recall, voters were offered to choose form of government in Kyrgyzstan:

  • Presidential republic;
  • Parliamentary republic;
  • None of the above.

Citizens could vote either for the presidential, or for the parliamentary republic, or none of the above options.

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan will announce the final results of the plebiscite no later than on February 14.
