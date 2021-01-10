Not all foreign medical students support online education. Statement sent to 24.kg news agency by students of higher education institutions says.

According to them, knowledge gained online is not recognized in their home countries.

They ask to allow foreign students to return to Kyrgyzstan and resume their studies offline.

According to the authors of the statement, those who want to continue their education online either do not want to study, or they want to save money, but not to become a good doctor.

Earlier, foreign medical students asked to continue online classes during the entire February semester of 2021.