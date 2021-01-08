12:23
Pakistani students protest blacklist of Kyrgyz medical schools

Hundreds of Pakistani doctors and medical students have protested in Islamabad (Pakistan) for a second day to urge government recognition of diplomas received in Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan. Radio Mashaal reports.

Around 2,000 medical school graduates and current students on January 7 gathered outside the building of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) to voice their demand, a day after police used batons and water cannon to disperse the protesters.

As the media outlet reports, there were no serious injuries, despite reports that some demonstrators had hurled stones at police. Some detained demonstrators were later freed.

The protest movement was triggered by a decision by the PMC to deny recognition of diplomas from 21 medical colleges in Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. The commission said those schools had «failed to meet» its criteria.

«Colleges may reapply after one year and having fulfilled the mandatory criteria,» the commission said.

The PMC blacklist includes 15 universities from Kyrgyzstan and six from Uzbekistan.
