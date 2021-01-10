CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 300 media representatives to cover elections

More than 300 media representatives have been accredited to cover the snap presidential elections and the referendum in Kyrgyzstan. The Central Election Commission (CEC) reports.

The Foreign Ministry of the republic has accredited 92 media representatives from 11 countries of the world. Representatives of Russia (33), Japan (5), Great Britain (14), USA (1), France (5), Qatar (4), Germany (19), Ukraine (1), Tajikistan (2), Belarus (4), Azerbaijan (4) cover the election process.

In addition, 217 representatives of the Kyrgyz media were accredited to cover the early presidential elections, 51 — the referendum.

Early presidential elections and referendum on the form of government are held in Kyrgyzstan today.