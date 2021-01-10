11:35
USD 83.08
EUR 102.39
RUB 1.13
English

CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 300 media representatives to cover elections

More than 300 media representatives have been accredited to cover the snap presidential elections and the referendum in Kyrgyzstan. The Central Election Commission (CEC) reports.

The Foreign Ministry of the republic has accredited 92 media representatives from 11 countries of the world. Representatives of Russia (33), Japan (5), Great Britain (14), USA (1), France (5), Qatar (4), Germany (19), Ukraine (1), Tajikistan (2), Belarus (4), Azerbaijan (4) cover the election process.

In addition, 217 representatives of the Kyrgyz media were accredited to cover the early presidential elections, 51 — the referendum.

Early presidential elections and referendum on the form of government are held in Kyrgyzstan today.
link: https://24.kg/english/179300/
views: 54
Print
Related
At least 2.8% of citizens vote in presidential elections as of 10:00
Acting President of Kyrgyzstan votes in snap presidential elections, referendum
About 5,000 medical workers work at polling stations in Kyrgyzstan
More than 18,000 citizens vote early in presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan
Over 49,000 Kyrgyzstanis included in voters’ lists abroad
Elections: CEC is recommended to fine founder of Asian Medical Institute
First polling station abroad opens for presidential elections and referendum
Presidential elections and referendum on form of government begin in Kyrgyzstan
Rally for fair presidential elections held in Bishkek
At least 316 international observers accredited for elections in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
COVID-19: Will Kyrgyzstan be able to resist new strain COVID-19: Will Kyrgyzstan be able to resist new strain
Pakistani students protest blacklist of Kyrgyz medical schools Pakistani students protest blacklist of Kyrgyz medical schools
Schools and kindergartens to open in Bishkek Schools and kindergartens to open in Bishkek
Another rally held near White House in Bishkek Another rally held near White House in Bishkek
10 January, Sunday
11:25
At least 2.8% of citizens vote in presidential elections as of 10:00 At least 2.8% of citizens vote in presidential election...
11:16
CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 300 media representatives to cover elections
11:07
CEC receives 61 complaints against presidential candidates
10:28
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts
10:17
Acting President of Kyrgyzstan votes in snap presidential elections, referendum