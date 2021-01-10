10:03
USD 83.08
EUR 102.39
RUB 1.13
English

2,074 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 298 - in serious condition

At least 2,074 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center provided such data.

At least 1,225 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals — 849.

Including 47 people are in an extremely serious condition, 251 — in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients (542 people, or 63.8 percent) is assessed as moderate. Only nine people are in satisfactory condition.

At least 151 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 56 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Osh city — 7, in Chui region — 39, in Osh region — 2, in Naryn region — 9, in Issyk-Kul region — 22, in Jalal-Abad region — 7, in Talas region — 2, in Batken region — 7.

In total, 77,902 people have recovered in the republic since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/179287/
views: 6
Print
Related
135 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 82,273 in total
COVID-19: Will Kyrgyzstan be able to resist new strain
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 88 million people globally
2,153 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 310 - in serious condition
Seven more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
165 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 81,991 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 86.3 million people globally
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Popular
COVID-19: Will Kyrgyzstan be able to resist new strain COVID-19: Will Kyrgyzstan be able to resist new strain
Pakistani students protest blacklist of Kyrgyz medical schools Pakistani students protest blacklist of Kyrgyz medical schools
Schools and kindergartens to open in Bishkek Schools and kindergartens to open in Bishkek
Another rally held near White House in Bishkek Another rally held near White House in Bishkek
10 January, Sunday
10:01
2,074 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 298 - in serious condition 2,074 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 298 -...
09:54
135 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 82,273 in total
09:35
About 5,000 medical workers work at polling stations in Kyrgyzstan
09:23
More than 18,000 citizens vote early in presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan
09:18
Over 49,000 Kyrgyzstanis included in voters’ lists abroad
8 January, Friday
16:18
Artem Novikov: Thanks to processing plants, we move away from export of ore