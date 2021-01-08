Artem Novikov: Thanks to processing plants, we move away from export of ore

«Thanks to construction of gold processing plants, we are moving away from the practice of exporting ore and concentrates,» the acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov said at Dzhamgyr gold field.

Vertex Gold Company is engaged in ore mining there. The company was the first to resume work after the October events. Thanks to this, the commissioning works scheduled for August 2021 for the launch of the gold processing plant will begin on time.

«It is also gratifying that, step by step, we are moving towards creation of a closed cycle of gold production, when the extraction and processing of ore is carried out within the country,» Artem Novikov said.

He also drew attention to the fact that the company has decided to use a dry method of waste storage. This suggests that there will be no risk of dam collapse, which means there is no threat to the environment.

«I insist that independent specialists from large world-renowned companies should be involved in the construction of the tailing dump and laying the membrane. It is important that local activists and domestic specialists could observe this whole process. This will eliminate possible doubts among the population about the transparency of the enterprise,» the acting head of the Cabinet of Ministers added.

He stressed the importance of involving the local population in the activities of the enterprise.

The acting Prime Minister has visited almost all the gold fields in Kyrgyzstan as of today. This week he also managed to visit Jerooy, which has been idle since October 2020. He said that the gold recovery plant at the field would start working in late January — early February.