17:01
USD 83.08
EUR 102.39
RUB 1.13
English

Artem Novikov: Thanks to processing plants, we move away from export of ore

«Thanks to construction of gold processing plants, we are moving away from the practice of exporting ore and concentrates,» the acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov said at Dzhamgyr gold field.

Vertex Gold Company is engaged in ore mining there. The company was the first to resume work after the October events. Thanks to this, the commissioning works scheduled for August 2021 for the launch of the gold processing plant will begin on time.

«It is also gratifying that, step by step, we are moving towards creation of a closed cycle of gold production, when the extraction and processing of ore is carried out within the country,» Artem Novikov said.

He also drew attention to the fact that the company has decided to use a dry method of waste storage. This suggests that there will be no risk of dam collapse, which means there is no threat to the environment.

«I insist that independent specialists from large world-renowned companies should be involved in the construction of the tailing dump and laying the membrane. It is important that local activists and domestic specialists could observe this whole process. This will eliminate possible doubts among the population about the transparency of the enterprise,» the acting head of the Cabinet of Ministers added.

He stressed the importance of involving the local population in the activities of the enterprise.

The acting Prime Minister has visited almost all the gold fields in Kyrgyzstan as of today. This week he also managed to visit Jerooy, which has been idle since October 2020. He said that the gold recovery plant at the field would start working in late January — early February.
link: https://24.kg/english/179206/
views: 85
Print
Related
Ban on ore export from Kyrgyzstan could lead to unemployment growth
Kichi-Chaarat concentration plant launched in Jalal-Abad region
New factory to be built at Makmal
Residents of Toguz-Toro demand to stop construction of gold processing plant
Work on Solton-Sary mine in Kyrgyzstan resumed
Design time of tailing dump, gold processing plant at Jerooy to be extended
Deputies offer to sell gold concentrate at market price
Kyrgyzstan produces less clothing, but more ore
Ban on export of ore from Kyrgyzstan encourages companies to build factories
Popular
Mass riots in Kerben: Detainee's supporters block road Mass riots in Kerben: Detainee's supporters block road
Kyrgyzstan's budget for 2021 approved Kyrgyzstan's budget for 2021 approved
92 foreign journalists accredited for presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan 92 foreign journalists accredited for presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis to have four days off this week Kyrgyzstanis to have four days off this week
8 January, Friday
16:18
Artem Novikov: Thanks to processing plants, we move away from export of ore Artem Novikov: Thanks to processing plants, we move awa...
15:55
Rally for fair presidential elections held in Bishkek
15:45
COVID-19: Will Kyrgyzstan be able to resist new strain
14:25
Interior Minister is urged to protect journalists' rights during elections
14:18
First agricultural fair in 2021 to take place on January 9 in Bishkek