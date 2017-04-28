Work on Solton-Sary mine in Kyrgyzstan resumed

Operations on Solton-Sary mine were resumed after a seasonal halt. Press service of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

It is noted that the gold processing plant of the mine started working. Repairs, stripping works were conducted and about 4,500 tons of ore were mined during the planned shutdown.

«The second line of the gold processing plant will be launched as part of the expansion of production at Solton-Sary mine in June 2017. This will produce additional 6 kilograms of gold.

In addition, geological exploration work continues in the promising area of ​​Altyn-Tor that was started in January 2016. Its total reserves within the open pit mine make up about 539,790 tons of ore," Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC commented.