Kichi-Chaarat concentration plant launched in Jalal-Abad region

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, as part of his working trip to Jalal-Abad region, took part in the ceremony of opening Kichi-Chaarat concentration plant in Chatkal district. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Kichi-Chaarat CJSC, established in 2008, is located in the rural district Kanysh-Kiya of Chatkal district. Upon completion of exploration work in the areas Kuru-Tegerek and Suluu-Tegerek, extraction of gold-copper materials has begun. The factory currently employs 529 people, 419 of whom are local residents.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers believes that opening of such large production facilities in the regions will give a powerful impetus to the social and economic development of remote areas, and will help strengthen the national economy.

«The investor invests over $ 220 million in the construction of a gold mining enterprise and creation of an appropriate production infrastructure, and has laid its own transmission line. The state, in its turn, provides all possible support to such investors, but at the same time sets specific requirements for them, especially in the field of environment protection and fulfillment of social obligations,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

Employees of the company raised the issue of salaries increase, the average size of which is 16,000 — 19,000 soms. According to the Prime Minister, the investor has pledged to resolve this issue as a matter of priority after start of production at the gold mining enterprise.