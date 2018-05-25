New factory to be built at Makmal

The project of a gold processing plant in Toguz-Toro district will be drawn up after consultation with the public and carrying out explanatory work with the local residents. This was announced during a meeting of representatives of GL Makmal Developing with the head of the State Agency for Environment Protection and Forestry, Abdykalyk Rustamov.

According to the press service of the state body, Abdykalyk Rustamov noted that the agency was always ready to advice on the project for building a gold recovery plant in Toguz-Toro district and would consider all the company’s submitted materials within the framework of the Kyrgyz legislation.

Since the beginning of February, local residents has held rallies with a demand to stop the construction of the gold processing plant. In April, the protesters burned down the laboratory, warehouses and office building on the territory of the Chinese company GL Makmal Developing. The Chinese company said that preliminary amount of damage was $ 2.3 million.