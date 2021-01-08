10:51
USD 83.08
EUR 102.39
RUB 1.13
English

Another criminal case against Almazbek Atambayev sent to court

Another criminal case against former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev was sent to court. Lawyer Sergei Slesarev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Almazbek Atambayev is suspected of abuse of office. The criminal case concerns construction of a school in Kalys-Ordo residential area.

«Earlier, ex-mayors of Bishkek Albek Ibraimov and Kubanychbek Kulmatov were defendants in this case. Materials concerning Almazbek Atambayev were severed into a separate case. The letter of Kubanychbek Kulmatov about the need to build the school and the possibility of its construction at the expense of a Chinese company contains an official stamp of the former head of state. However, it should be noted that the Government made the decision to build the school. Atambayev was obliged to stamp it, since this is a correspondence, he receives a letter and must answer,» Sergei Slesarev said.

Several criminal cases were initiated against Almazbek Atambayev, including for riots in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8, 2019, on the facts of corruption and money laundering.
link: https://24.kg/english/179159/
views: 62
Print
Related
Batukaev’s release: Almazbek Atambayev remanded in custody
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev transferred to prison colony 47
Chairman of SCNS visits Atambayev in pretrial detention center
Kamchybek Tashiev ready to transfer Almazbek Atambayev from cell to hospital
Atambayev’s case: Kanat Sagymbaev put under house arrest
Atambayev's supporters demand meeting with Chairwoman of Supreme Court
Almazbek Atambayev's supporters hold rally at Supreme Court building
Koi-Tash events: Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev brought to hearing
Almazbek Atambayev's supporters ask to place him under house arrest
Ombudsman to visit Almazbek Atambayev in detention center in Bishkek
Popular
Mass riots in Kerben: Detainee's supporters block road Mass riots in Kerben: Detainee's supporters block road
Kyrgyzstan's budget for 2021 approved Kyrgyzstan's budget for 2021 approved
92 foreign journalists accredited for presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan 92 foreign journalists accredited for presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis to have four days off this week Kyrgyzstanis to have four days off this week
8 January, Friday
10:45
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 6th place in ranking of most polluted cities Air pollution: Bishkek takes 6th place in ranking of mo...
10:42
State Secretary of Transport Ministry Ermek Mamyrkaliev detained in Bishkek
10:37
Another criminal case against Almazbek Atambayev sent to court
10:29
SCNS summons Omurbek Babanov for interrogation
10:18
Former head of Bishkek FEZ Duishen Irsaliev detained on suspicion of corruption
6 January, Wednesday
17:41
Islamic Development Bank ready to participate in promotion of Islamic Bank KR
17:08
Air pollution in Bishkek: Financial Police start pre-trial proceedings
16:54
At least 316 international observers accredited for elections in Kyrgyzstan