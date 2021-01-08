Another criminal case against Almazbek Atambayev sent to court

Another criminal case against former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev was sent to court. Lawyer Sergei Slesarev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Almazbek Atambayev is suspected of abuse of office. The criminal case concerns construction of a school in Kalys-Ordo residential area.

«Earlier, ex-mayors of Bishkek Albek Ibraimov and Kubanychbek Kulmatov were defendants in this case. Materials concerning Almazbek Atambayev were severed into a separate case. The letter of Kubanychbek Kulmatov about the need to build the school and the possibility of its construction at the expense of a Chinese company contains an official stamp of the former head of state. However, it should be noted that the Government made the decision to build the school. Atambayev was obliged to stamp it, since this is a correspondence, he receives a letter and must answer,» Sergei Slesarev said.

Several criminal cases were initiated against Almazbek Atambayev, including for riots in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8, 2019, on the facts of corruption and money laundering.