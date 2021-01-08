12 people in Uzbekistan get poisoned by vodka from Kyrgyzstan, two died

At least 12 people got poisoned by vodka from Kyrgyzstan, two of them died. Uzbek media report citing the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The district prosecutor’s office opened a criminal case on the fact of mass alcohol poisoning.

The Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic noted that the Department of State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance has begun an investigation.

«An official letter has been sent to the Territorial Center for Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance with instructions to carry out appropriate measures to detect falsified alcoholic beverages. The center’s specialists carry out control and supervision measures at production,» the ministry said.