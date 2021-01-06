New Chief Architect of Bishkek appointed

Personnel changes have taken place at the Bishkek City Hall. Press service of the City Hall of the capital reported.

Askhat Tuleberdiev was dismissed from the post of head of Bishkekglavarkhitektura municipal enterprise. Marat Zhoroev was appointed its new head. Previously, he held the position of Deputy Head of Bishkekglavarkhitektura municipal enterprise.

Azamat Dzhamanbalin was appointed Deputy Head of Bishkekglavarkhitektura. Prior to that, he worked as the head of the Project Implementation Department at Bishkekvodokanal, the Deputy Head of Bishkekglavarkhitektura, worked at the City Hall of the capital, its structural divisions and private organizations.

The orders on personnel changes were signed by the acting Mayor of Bishkek Balbak Tulobaev.

Earlier Askhat Tuleberdiev was detained on the fact of corruption. He is under house arrest now.

In addition, Askhat Tuleberdiev was involved in the case on allocation of land plots and was fined 260,000 soms by the court.