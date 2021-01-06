Police not to use force during rallies in Kyrgyzstan

Forceful methods will not be used against those dissatisfied with the results of the presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Oktyabr Urmambetov announced at a press conference.

According to him, the internal affairs bodies receive certain information about the impending provocations. However, the official did not name the candidates or supporters who are staging them.

The Deputy Minister also promised that the senior officials of the Interior Ministry would not flee in case of riots.

The former minister of internal affairs Kashkar Dzhunushaliev fled during the riots that began on October 5. A criminal case has been initiated, but the investigation has no information about his whereabouts.