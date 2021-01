COVID-19: 1,988 cases registered among school-age children in Kyrgyzstan

At least 1,988 cases of coronavirus among schoolchildren have been registered in Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of the pandemic. The Minister of Health of the republic Alymkadyr Beishenaliev announced at a briefing.

According to him, most of the cases were registered in November — 320. At least 48 cases were registered in September, in October — 315, in December — 202.

«Only one case — in Batken region was registered after opening of schools. The epidemiologists have identified the contacts,» he said.

The minister added that children have mild form of the disease in most cases. There are no deaths among them.