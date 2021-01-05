12:26
Kyrgyzstanis to have four days off this week

Kyrgyzstanis will have four days off this week — from January 7 through January 10.

On January 7 (Thursday), the country celebrates the Nativity of Christ that is a non-working day. Earlier, the Ministry of Labor and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported that January 8 (Friday) would be a working day. But later the acting Prime Minister Artem Novikov said that it was declared a day off so that voters who do not live at their place of registration could get to the regions on the election day and vote.

The government’s press service clarified that the day off on May 3, 2021 was transferred to a working day on January 8, 2021. The corresponding decision was signed by the acting Prime Minister, First Deputy Prime Minister Artem Novikov.

Thus, Kyrgyzstanis — employees of state and municipal organizations, institutions and enterprises financed from the state budget with five-day working week, will have a rest from January 7 to 10. «Heads of private legal entities working according to five-day working week schedule were also advised to transfer the day off,» the Government said.

The elections and the referendum will take place on the same day in Kyrgyzstan — January 10 (Sunday).
