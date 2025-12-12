Ministry of Labor of Kyrgyzstan announces full list of public holidays for 2026

Kyrgyzstan has approved the official production calendar for 2026. The Ministry of Labor has published the official schedule of public holidays and days off.

According to the document, the New Year holidays will last from January 1 to January 7 inclusive — giving citizens seven consecutive days of rest.

Days off are also expected in May: Kyrgyzstanis will rest from May 1 to May 9.

The following dates will also be official non-working days next year:

March 8 — International Women’s Day

March 21 — Nooruz

August 31 — Independence Day

In addition, the calendar includes the Muslim religious holidays Orozo Ait and Kurban Ait, which will also be non-working days. The exact dates will be announced later.

The Ministry of Labor also clarified that several shortened working days are planned in the republic: