Kyrgyzstanis have consumed over 2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in December 2020. Press service of the National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan OJSC says.

According to it, consumption of electricity in the country reached 2,086,203 billion kilowatt-hours in December.

«In 2019, over the same period, consumption amounted to 1,866,075 billion kilowatt-hours. Thus, 220 million kilowatt-hours more were consumed in December last year compared to 2019,» the press service of the company said.