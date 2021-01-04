Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev transferred to prison colony 47

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev was transferred from the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) to the prison colony No. 47 in Bishkek. His wife Raisa Atambayeva told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the former head of state was transferred to the colony on New Year’s Eve.

«Nobody knew about it. On December 31, the children, Kadyr and Aliya, and me were allowed a visit, we visited him already in the prison colony. He is receiving treatment, which he had to interrupt due to transfer to the SCNS pre-trial detention center. Conditions in this colony are better, he can walk, communicate with people. Almazbek Atambayev has low blood pressure, he has a bad cold. We brought him hot food, warm clothes,» Raisa Atambayeva told.

Several criminal cases were initiated against Almazbek Atambayev, including on the riots in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8, 2019, on the facts of corruption and money laundering.