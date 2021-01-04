11:59
USD 83.50
EUR 102.36
RUB 1.13
English

Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev transferred to prison colony 47

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev was transferred from the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) to the prison colony No. 47 in Bishkek. His wife Raisa Atambayeva told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the former head of state was transferred to the colony on New Year’s Eve.

«Nobody knew about it. On December 31, the children, Kadyr and Aliya, and me were allowed a visit, we visited him already in the prison colony. He is receiving treatment, which he had to interrupt due to transfer to the SCNS pre-trial detention center. Conditions in this colony are better, he can walk, communicate with people. Almazbek Atambayev has low blood pressure, he has a bad cold. We brought him hot food, warm clothes,» Raisa Atambayeva told.

Several criminal cases were initiated against Almazbek Atambayev, including on the riots in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8, 2019, on the facts of corruption and money laundering.
link: https://24.kg/english/178744/
views: 17
Print
Related
Chairman of SCNS visits Atambayev in pretrial detention center
Kamchybek Tashiev ready to transfer Almazbek Atambayev from cell to hospital
Atambayev’s case: Kanat Sagymbaev put under house arrest
Atambayev's supporters demand meeting with Chairwoman of Supreme Court
Almazbek Atambayev's supporters hold rally at Supreme Court building
Koi-Tash events: Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev brought to hearing
Almazbek Atambayev's supporters ask to place him under house arrest
Ombudsman to visit Almazbek Atambayev in detention center in Bishkek
Almazbek Atambayev goes on hunger strike
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev gather near Supreme Court
Popular
Checkpoints on border with China temporarily closed Checkpoints on border with China temporarily closed
24.kg news agency wishes readers a Happy New Year 24.kg news agency wishes readers a Happy New Year
Banned religious movements become active in Issyk-Kul region Banned religious movements become active in Issyk-Kul region
191 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 81,034 in total 191 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 81,034 in total
4 January, Monday
11:55
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev transferred to prison colony 47 Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev transferred to prison c...
11:02
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 85 million people globally
10:50
Import of vital medicines into Kyrgyzstan ceased
10:43
Victim of violence does not believe investigation in Kyrgyzstan
10:32
Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan