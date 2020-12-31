11:54
USD 82.65
EUR 101.32
RUB 1.12
English

2,849 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 325 - in serious condition

At least 2,849 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center provided such data.

At least 1,756 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals — 1,093.

Including 46 people are in an extremely serious condition, 279 — in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients (756 people, or 69.1 percent) is assessed as moderate. Only 12 people (1 percent) are in satisfactory condition.

At least 294 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 77 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Osh city — 32, in Chui region — 76, in Osh region — 16, in Naryn region — 6, in Issyk-Kul region — 36, in Jalal-Abad region — 30, in Batken region — 14. In total, 75,918 people have recovered in the republic since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/178645/
views: 116
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 82.6 million people globally
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
191 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 81,034 in total
Community-acquired pneumonia mortality rate grows 2.3 times in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 81.9 million people globally
2,956 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 368 - in serious condition
Four more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
189 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 80,843 in total
Popular
Turkey tightens entry requirements due to coronavirus Turkey tightens entry requirements due to coronavirus
25-year-old citizen of India arrested in Bishkek with drugs 25-year-old citizen of India arrested in Bishkek with drugs
Russia introduces labeling of light industry goods from January 1, 2021 Russia introduces labeling of light industry goods from January 1, 2021
Sadyr Japarov's niece becomes Miss Kyrgyzstan 2020 Sadyr Japarov's niece becomes Miss Kyrgyzstan 2020
31 December, Thursday
10:57
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 82.6 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 82.6 millio...
10:47
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
10:44
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
10:43
2,849 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 325 - in serious condition
10:36
191 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 81,034 in total