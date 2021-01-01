24.kg news agency wishes readers a happy New Year!

So the moment has come that everyone has been waiting for — we welcome the New Year with hope and optimism!

2020 was challenging and very eventful. Kyrgyzstan has never faced so many challenges: the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds and thousands of cases and deaths, a long lockdown that crippled our economy, parliamentary elections that turned into massive rallies and resignation of the president.

The 24.kg news agency team experienced these events together with the readers. Our journalists have always been at the center of events, kept the Kyrgyzstanis informed of what was happening, and provided them with first-hand information.

Despite the difficulties and losses, this year still brought each of us great and small joys. May they all stay with us and multiply in the New Year!

The year 2021 has already come, it has planned many surprises and shocks, joys and wonders, problems and discoveries for us. It largely depends on all of us which of them will come to the fore, will set the tone for what is happening, determine what the year will be for Kyrgyzstanis.

We look to the future with enthusiasm — we have many plans, we have something to surprise and delight our readers. We are glad that you are with us!

Happy New Year!

Best regards, 24.kg news agency team.