A hunter was fined 12,500 soms in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan. The State Inspectorate for Environmental and Technical Safety reported.

A resident of Kara-Chiy village was detained in Naryn region. Shot pheasants were confiscated from the man, who had no permits for hunting.

«The man was detained during a raid in accordance with Article 192 of the Code of Offenses, a protocol was drawn up and a fine of 12,500 soms was imposed, suit was brought for 5,000 soms,» the state inspectorate said.