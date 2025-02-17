Cabinet of Ministers approves hunting rules in Kyrgyzstan

The Cabinet of Ministers approved hunting rules in Kyrgyzstan. The corresponding resolution was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

According to the updated document, the hunting rules regulate relations in this area during the management of hunting industry, the use of hunting products, and also establish the rights and obligations of hunters and persons equated to them.

Being present in hunting grounds and in specially protected natural areas (not included in their composition) with firearms, pneumatic weapons, throwing weapons, hunting birds, traps, and other hunting tools, or with hunting products, is also considered hunting.

The rules determine the limits and quotas for hunting wild animals, as well as hunting periods, methods, and tools, along with the maximum hunting seasons for wild animals.

Hunting for wolves and jackals is not limited or regulated.

The following methods of hunting wild animals and birds are permitted on the territory of the republic:

Using smooth-bore hunting firearms;

Using rifled hunting firearms (except for hunting birds, with the exception of snowcock);

Using trapping tools with maximum trap size;

Using hunting dogs and hunting birds of prey;

Using throwing weapons (bow, crossbow);

Using pneumatic hunting weapons.

Hunting from helicopters, motor vehicles and snowmobiles, the use of methods for mass capture of wild animals and birds, use of military and pneumatic weapons (except for shooting crows, magpies, rooks, myna starlings, bee-eaters), trapping pits and tripwire guns, hooks, traps (larger than No. 3), lighting devices, explosives, poisons, glue are prohibited in the Kyrgyz Republic.

It should be noted that the hunting rules in the country have not been updated since 2015.