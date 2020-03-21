Spring hunting banned in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus

Spring hunting was banned in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus. Press service of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry reported.

The corresponding order was signed by the head of the agency Mirslav Amankulov.

Employees of the Department of Biodiversity Conservation and Specially Protected Natural Areas of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry switch to work under no timeline. Together with law enforcement agencies they will conduct raids to detect violators of environmental laws.