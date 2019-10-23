Parliament of Kyrgyzstan not support moratorium on rare animals hunting

Parliament of Kyrgyzstan did not support a 10-year ban on hunting certain species of animals.

Thus, mountain sheep — argali, mountain goat — ibex and red deer — deer hunting is still allowed in the republic.

In 2018, at least 183,600 soms were collected as fines within 99 cases for illegal hunting and lawsuits for 611,400 soms were filed on 96 cases.

At least 52 legal entities are engaged in hunting and hunting business activities in Kyrgyzstan — 42 private hunting firms, 9 public and 1 state institution (Department of Rational Use of Natural Resources).