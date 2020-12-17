Kyrgyzstan increases fines for illegal hunting

Amount of fines for illegal hunting or allowing the death of wild animals, including those included in the Endangered Species List, has been increased. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Corresponding changes were made to the government decree on Approval of the Rate for Calculating the Amount of Penalties for Damage Caused to Objects of Flora and Fauna, Mumiyo-Containing Mineral Raw Materials and Mushrooms by Legal Entities and Individuals.

The decision was signed by the acting Prime Minister, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov.

When establishing the new rates, the value of species of wild animals and plants, their conservation status, endemism, rates of payment for the special use of objects of flora and fauna, paying capacity of the majority of the population of the republic and, in part, the adequate cost of measures to increase the number of natural populations through the reintroduction of wild animals or implementation of other measures have been taken into account.

The rate for calculating the amount of penalties for damage caused by legal entities and individuals by illegal extraction or destruction of objects of the animal world forms the basis of claims for illegal shooting or killing by other means of one animal, regardless of gender and age.

«The fines 2-10 times exceed their respective market cost,» the Cabinet of Ministers said.