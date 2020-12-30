11:32
New head of Tourism Department appointed in Kyrgyzstan

New head of the Department of Tourism under the Ministry of Culture was appointed in Kyrgyzstan. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet’s Executive Office reports.

Samat Shatmanov became the head of the department. The corresponding order was signed by the acting Prime Minister, First Deputy Prime Minister Artem Novikov.

Samat Shatmanov was an Assistant to the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan. He was also an expert for the Department for Control over Adopted Decisions of the Parliament’s Office and an Executive Assistant at the Research Center of the Parliament’s Executive Office.
