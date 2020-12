Eshmambet Amatov, Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyztelecom OJSC, was relieved of his post. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Altynbek Toktorbaev became the company’s new head.

It is known that he worked as the Deputy General Director of the Chui regional branch of Kyrgyztelecom OJSC. Altynbek Toktorbaev is a native of Issyk-Kul region.