New modular hospitals opened in Bishkek and Chui region

New modular hospitals have been opened in Bishkek and Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

The projects were completed in less than a month and were fully funded by the Republic of Uzbekistan. One hospital with 176 beds was opened on the territory of the National Hospital, the second, with 24 beds, — on the territory of the Chui Regional Hospital.

«Uzbekistan was one of the first to provide support to Kyrgyzstan during the pandemic. Oxygen concentrators, respirators and other medical devices and light modular structures for 400 beds were sent from the neighboring country,» the Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said at the opening ceremony.

The Ministry of Health noted that earlier, with the support of Uzbekistan, an infectious diseases hospital with 200 beds was opened in Kadamdzhai district. All medical organizations are fully equipped with the necessary medical equipment and furniture, all conditions were created for patients.