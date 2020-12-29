Talaibek Baigaziev: This year will pass without rolling blackouts

«We will live through this winter without restrictions and rolling blackouts somehow, but next year will be even harder,» Talaibek Baigaziev, Director General of Kyrgyz Energy Settlements Center OJSC, said at a press conference today.

According to him, power specialists are rightly calling for saving electricity. There was a dry period this year. The Toktogul water reservoir has accumulated a small volume of water. It is not known how the situation will develop next year.

«If there is a weak accumulation in the upper reaches of the rivers that flow into the Toktogul reservoir, then the hydropower resource, which is necessary for generating electricity, will not be enough. To preserve the water volume in the reservoir, we will need to import electricity. This is being done now, but in small volumes. We need to accumulate several billion cubic meters of water. Therefore, power specialists urge to save. This also applies to your own budget. The less you consume electricity, the less you spend,» Talaibek Baigaziev said.