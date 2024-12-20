Energy Minister of Kyrgyzstan names reasons for power outages

Energy Minister of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibraev named the reasons for temporary power outages at a briefing in Bishkek.

He noted that each region has an established limit on electricity consumption, which is signed by local authorities, such as akims and aiyl okmotu. These limits are determined by the capacity of substations; for example, there are two substations with a capacity of 500 kilovolts and others with a capacity of 220 kilovolts in Chui region.

Outages occur when power plants, such as Toktogul hydropower station, transmit energy through networks, but there is not enough capacity to meet the needs of the region. The minister emphasized that new substations and power lines need to be built to increase capacity. About 10 new substations have been built this year.

In addition, each substation has two transformers, one of which is a backup. However, under current load conditions, both transformers operate at 90 percent of their capacity, and there is a risk of equipment damage without temporary power outages and load switching between substations. Replacement of transformers costs from $700,000, and installation of a new transformer requires 120 days for 110 kilovolts and 150 days for 220 kilovolts.