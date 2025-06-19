16:37
Automatic system triggered: Deputy Minister of Energy about causes of blackout

At a meeting of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Deputy Dastan Bekeshev asked about the reasons for the mass power outage in Chui region and Bishkek.

He noted that yesterday’s and today’s situation shows the existing crisis in the energy sector.

Deputy Minister of Energy Nasipbek Kerimov responded that the automatic protection system was triggered, resulting in a cascading power outage.

«Yesterday, the power was out for 20 minutes. According to operational information, the automatic system was triggered, which caused a cascading outage. It took some time to gradually restore power to consumers. No equipment failed or burned out — only the automatic system was activated. There was no overload either, but we still don’t know the exact cause,» he said.

The day before, the capital and Chui region were left without electricity. The blackout occurred at 1.21 p.m.
