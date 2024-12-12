15:31
USD 86.80
EUR 91.19
RUB 0.85
English

Energy sector specialists explain power outages in Kyrgyzstan

Social media users and readers of 24.kg news agency complain aboutpower outages.

«Due to the drop in air temperature, electricity consumption has increased. This leads to heavy loads, electrical networks are working with overload. To save the electrical equipment, appropriate protection and automation systems are activated. The time of resumption of power supply takes about 1-2 hours,» employees of the National Electric Networks of Kyrgyzstan OJSC explained.

For all questions about electricity supply, the 24-hour call center of the National Electric Networks of Kyrgyzstan OJSC is working at the following numbers: 105; 1209; +996772001209; +996702001209; +996556001209 (WhatsApp).

Kyrgyzhydromet again issued a weather alert. According to the forecasts, frosts up to −35 degrees Celsius are expected in some areas of the country.
link: https://24.kg/english/313969/
views: 118
Print
Related
Tajikistan begins introducing rolling blackouts
Power outages suspended in Kyrgyzstan
Blackouts to continue in Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov names reason
Number of power outages may increase in Kyrgyzstan from March 5
Deputy Energy Minister calls power outages ‘regulatory measures’
Power industry specialists explain power outages in regions of Kyrgyzstan
Power outages possible in Kyrgyzstan in winter
Energy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan admits rolling blackouts in country
Power outages: Power specialists to inform consumers
Power industry specialists promise no rolling blackouts in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
National Bank intends to strengthen measures against fraud in banking sector National Bank intends to strengthen measures against fraud in banking sector
Land allocated for construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway Land allocated for construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway
Interior Ministry employee names drug-transit countries Interior Ministry employee names drug-transit countries
Kyrgyzstan to draw up commercial proposal for supply of nuts to Turkey Kyrgyzstan to draw up commercial proposal for supply of nuts to Turkey
12 December, Thursday
15:26
Interdepartmental commission on changing anthem set up in Kyrgyzstan Interdepartmental commission on changing anthem set up...
15:12
Iskhak Masaliev urges not to force elderly to master digital technologies
15:05
Six-story building for archive service under construction in Bishkek
14:52
Kyrgyzstani stabbed with knife in St. Petersburg, he is in intensive care unit
14:47
Construction of new building for maternity hospital No. 1 begins in Bishkek