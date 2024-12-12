Energy sector specialists explain power outages in Kyrgyzstan

Social media users and readers of 24.kg news agency complain aboutpower outages.

«Due to the drop in air temperature, electricity consumption has increased. This leads to heavy loads, electrical networks are working with overload. To save the electrical equipment, appropriate protection and automation systems are activated. The time of resumption of power supply takes about 1-2 hours,» employees of the National Electric Networks of Kyrgyzstan OJSC explained.

For all questions about electricity supply, the 24-hour call center of the National Electric Networks of Kyrgyzstan OJSC is working at the following numbers: 105; 1209; +996772001209; +996702001209; +996556001209 (WhatsApp).

Kyrgyzhydromet again issued a weather alert. According to the forecasts, frosts up to −35 degrees Celsius are expected in some areas of the country.