Cause of blackout that left Bishkek without electricity still unknown

Due to a major power outage, Bishkek and Chui region of Kyrgyzstan were left without electricity. The blackout occurred at 1.21 p.m.

According to preliminary reports, the breakdown occurred on Kara-Balta — Glavnaya Substation transmission line. However, energy officials have not yet commented on the situation. Official sources have denied reports that the outages were caused by substation failures.

The capital was without power for about 20 minutes and then certain areas of the city began to be reconnected to the power grid.

During the outage, city hospitals switched to generators. The Parliament continued working without electricity.

Disruptions in both hot and cold water supply were reported across Bishkek, and some people got trapped in stalled elevators.

The cities of Kant, Tokmok, and Kara-Balta also experienced power outages.

Some reports say about a collapse at the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border — the power went out, and the passage of people and vehicles was halted at Ak-Zhol checkpoint.

In Bishkek, the personnel of the Department of the Patrol Police Service were put on high alert and dispatched to regulate traffic at intersections.
