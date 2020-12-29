12:36
Talaibek Baigaziev: There is unrestrained growth in electricity consumption

«There is an unrestrained growth in electricity consumption,» Talaibek Baigaziev, Director General of Kyrgyz Energy Settlements Center OJSC, said at a press conference today.

According to him, consumers, for their comfort, install electric heating, heaters, water heaters, warm floors, air conditioners, fan heaters.

«This is good, but it should be borne in mind that the energy resource of the power sector is not dimensionless. It has its limits. Despite the fact that the government sets limits for electricity consumption, we cannot control it in each house. Although everyone is warned that it is necessary to turn off electrical appliances during morning and evening maximum loads. But no one observes this,» Talaibek Baigaziev stressed.
